Review: Aladdin, Bridlington Spa

The results are in on Aladdin at Bridlngton Spa – and it’s a clean sweep of 10 across the board.

The panto is traditional to it roots in variety and music hall and is top quality stuff.

Joe Standerline

It sparkles, shines, glitters and glimmers in costume after dazzling costume change and with each scene shift.

It has baubles, bangles and bright shiny beads, hit songs, risque gags – in the best possible taste – comedy routines and song and dance spectaculars.

Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor headlines the pantomime as the Genie of the Lamp and struts his stuff in dazzling dance routines.

Make no mistake, though, this is not a show arranged to showcase the talents of its headliner and mask their weaknesses as performers in every other regard. He is not above being the butt of the jokes.

Windsor is magic on all levels and every scene he is in is integral to the show.

Joe Standerline as Widow Twankey is among the great Dames of pantoland. He leads the regular routines – including the ghost chase and 12 days of Christmas song – with glee and a twinkle in his eye.

The stage bursts to life at his every entrance.

Returning from last year his Lloyd Warbey. He plays Wishee Washee, who is really Standerline’s comedy partner.

He has a natural rapport with the audience especially the young ones who are more than happy to join in with his silliness.

Also returning to the Bridlington stage is Asa Elliott as Aladdin – and a great job he makes of the panto goodie.

Michael Garland relished his role of Abanazar and had the audience hissing and booing from his first entrance.

Damien Noyce – who has a terrific voice - elevates the role of Emperor of China and Charley Maclaren is a tuneful, dancing Princess Jasmine.

There are lovely cameos from Ben Everett Riley and Tim Royon as the Keystone Cops-style PCs Ping and Pong.

Hattie Parker as Spirit of the Ring is a great northern lass with flat vowels and first-class comic timing.

Dancers from the Collette Tyler School of Dance fill the stage with charm and cheekiness.

The all-dancing, all-singing show includes Rock Star, You Can’t Stop the Beat, Saturday Night Fever and Slade’s Merry Christmas Everybody.

The productions values on the show are obvious – the sets and costumes are outstanding, the performances polished – though this is panto and a few unscripted hiccups are not only forgiven but expected.

There is a magic carpet ride, sing-alongs, a bake off and a dance off – no modern panto would be seen without one or the other but Brid has both.

The finale is well-dressed and well-choreographed. In the words of a certain Mr Craig Revel Horwood – it is fab-u-lous darling!

Aladdin is a sumptuous, stunning, sparkling, strictly spectacular that glitters and glimmers from beginning to end.

It runs at Bridlington Spa until Tuesday January 2.

Performance times are: Thursday December 21 at 1.45pm; Friday December 22 at 7pm; Saturday December 23 and Christmas Eve at 1pm and 5pm;

Boxing Day at 2pm and 6pm; Wednesay December 27, Thursday December 28, Friday December 29 and Saturday December 30 at 1pm and 5pm; New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day at 2pm; Tuesday January 2 at 1pm and 5pm.

Tickets can be booked on : 01262 678258.