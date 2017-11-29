Putting the Spotlight on a Christmas favourite

They’re not just dreaming of a White Christmas at the Spotlight Theatre in Bridlington, they are making it a reality.

The amateur actors are putting on a spectacular musical based on the classic film throughout December.

The cast of White Christmas in front of the Spotlight Theatres new video wall, which used for backdrops to the scenes

Produced and directed by Pauline Pope, who worked alongside musical director Geoff Allanach, the iconic festive tale tells the story of two ex-Army pals as they team up with a pair of sisters to put on a show to save a remote Vermont ski lodge that’s fallen on hard times.

Members of the theatre group began rehearsing for one of their biggest shows of the year in mid-September and the curtain comes up this weekend.

Spotlight Theatre chairman Mike Sheldon said: “Make it a Christmas you’ll never forget with this spectacular festive feel-good musical based on the much-loved classic White Christmas.

“A little mischief, a few misunderstandings and a whole lot of romance are the perfect excuse for a magical evening of laughter, tears and some of the greatest songs ever written, including, Sisters, Blue Skies, and of course the legendary White Christmas.”

The show opens onSunday at 2.30pm and there will be evening performances at the theatre in West Street on December 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13 and 14.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £6 for children. They are available at www.spotlighttheatrebrid.co.uk or at the Spa Booking office.