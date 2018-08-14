Northern Ballet stages its shows across our county

This autumn, theatre-goers in Yorkshire have a treat in store as Northern Ballet revives family classics and brings new dance to the doorstep of audiences in the company’s home county.

Starting next month, Northern Ballet will perform a new mixed programme before heading out on tour with The Nutcracker, as well as premièring new children’s ballet Puss in Boots.

Northern Ballet will start its autumn season with a trio of new short ballets at the Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre, Leeds, from September 12 to September 15.

Featuring The Shape of Sound by Kenneth Tindall, Mamela … by Mlindi Kulashe and The Kingdom of Back by Morgann Runacre-Temple; this will be an evening showcasing three new short works, by three young choreographers.

Later in October, Northern Ballet will hold the world première of its sixth new children’s ballet Puss in Boots.

Created especially to introduce young children to live ballet, theatre and music, Puss in Boots follows will be performed at the Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre, Leeds from October 27 t o November 5.

Finally, Northern Ballet draws its autumn season to a close The Nutcracker at Hull New Theatre where it will run from November 14 to November 17.

It will then play the Leeds Grand Theatre from December 4 to December 16.

Join Clara on Christmas Eve as she is swept away by the Nutcracker Prince on a magical adventure to a winter wonderland where she encounters dancing snowflakes and the Sugar Plum Fairy. The ballet company usually brings its children’s dance to the Bridlington Spa.

Tickets: northernballet.com