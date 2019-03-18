If you spotted a chase in Bridlington town centre... this is what it was all about

Actors from the Spotlight Theatre in Bridlington went on location to film a key part for one of the venue’s biggest shows of 2019.

Members of the cast of Sister Act, which is being staged next month, went on to the streets of the town centre on a Saturday night, to shoot a chase scene , which will be shown on the theatre’s big screen to complement the live performance.

Director Sasha Walker-Allen and cinematographer Harry Shires on set

Director Sasha Walker-Allen and cinematographer Harry Shires filmed on Blue Billy Hill near the harbour.

Actors Kerri Arundel, Richard Mainprize, Kenneth Davison and Peter Hare braved the cold and strong winds in full costume in order to get just the right shot.

Spotlight Theatre chairman Mike Sheldon said: “The venture was generously supported by Bridlington Harbour Commissioners, who own the land, Bridlington PCSOs who were on hand to keep the area clear of passers-by during filming and members of Spotlight Theatre, who were there to lend a hand throughout.

Sister Act runs at the Spotlight Theatre in West Street from Tuesday, April 29, to Sunday, May 5.

Meanwhile, last week, members of Spotlight were auditioned for parts in the new BBC comedy series, written by Benidorm creator Derren Litten, and based in Scarborough.

Mike said: “All met Derren and we are waiting for a reply from the casting director.

“It was a great experience for us all, whatever the outcome.”