Here’s your chance to see your work on stage

Calling all amateur playwrights – this theatre company needs you.

Following a successful run at the Spotlight Theatre,Bridlington, Nine Degrees East Theatre Company is requesting submissions of plays from amateur playwrights.

Selected plays will be performed in September.

The plays and sketches can be on any subject or theme.

Each entry should have a minimum of two characters, have a running time of between three and 20 minutes and be simple to stage with minimum props, sets, effects and costumes.

There is no limit on the number of works each writer can submit – though not all work will be chosen for performance.

Nine Degrees East Theatre Company is headed by Pamela Dalley and also includes Bridlington-based actor and director Melvyn Jones.

The deadline for submissions is March 31 and all entrants will be notified of decisions by May 30.

The performances will be at Spotlight Theatre, West Street, Bridlington.

Playwrites should email entries to: rstiles1954@gmail.com