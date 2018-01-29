Headlands overwhelmed by musical success

Hollywood came to Headlands - as students put on their version of the musical Babes In Arms last week.

Cathryn Morgan, head of performing arts, said: “The show proved to be extremely popular with the audiences on all three nights, with excellent comic performances, committed singing and polished dance routines.

The cast of Headlands' musical

“The story was told by the young actors in a clear and entertaining way and engaged audience members of all ages. As the first show for four years and with a cast of under 15s, it shows what talented students there are at Headlands School.

“We were overwhelmed by the success and popularity.”