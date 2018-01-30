Blood Brothers is coming back to Bridlington

One of the world's best-loved musicals is returning to The Spa later this year.

Blood Brothers adds to the theatre's impressive 2018 line-up, which already features Flashdance, Madagascar and Fame The Musical.

Mark Lonsdale, marketing manager at Bridlington Spa said the latest coup reinforced the Spa's reputation as 'the home to musicals on the Yorkshire coast'.

“I’m delighted to see the return of Blood Brothers," said Mark. "When it was here in April 2014 the show proved to be an instant hit and performed to many a sell-out audience."

Blood Brothers tells the captivating and moving story of twin boys separated at birth, only to be reunited by a twist of fate and a mother’s haunting secret.

It runs at The Spa from Tuesday, October 2 to Saturday, October 6. Tickets can be booked via bridspa.com, or by calling 678258.