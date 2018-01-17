Another big musical on its way to Bridlington

Fame - The Musical is heading to Bridlington Spa later this year.

The international smash hit is celebrating its 30th anniversary, having opened in Miami in 1988, and has enjoyed seven runs in London's West End.

It tells the story of students at New York’s High School For The Performing Arts.

Andrew Aldis, general manager of Bridlington Spa said, "It's a great pleasure to be presenting another of Selladoor's top drawer touring musicals.

"Fame joins the ranks of our other Selladoor musicals, Madagascar the Musical and Flashdance, that we've already announced and it further reinforces the place of Bridlington Spa as home to musicals on the Yorkshire coast."

Featuring the Oscar-winning title song and a cast of outstanding dancers, singers, musicians and rappers as they transform from star struck pupils to superstars, Fame the Musical comes to Bridlington Spa from Monday, October 15 to Saturday, October 20.