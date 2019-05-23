The line up for Whitby Blues, Rhythm and Rock Festival

Whitby Blues, Rhythm and Rock Festival will be returning for the seventh year to Whitby Pavilion on Saturday October 12.

This year's line-up is headlined by Albert Lee and five other bands at the pinnacle of their profession.

Albert Lee is one of the most respected and renowned guitarists in music history and has worked with The Everly Brothers, Eric Clapton, Emmylou Harris and The Crickets.

The British-born country-rock artist started his career during the emerging rock 'n' roll scene of Sixties London, when he swapped bands with the likes of Jimmy Page and Chris Farlowe.

Also on the bill are:

Ian Parker; Crow Black Chicken; Storm Warning; the Luke Doherty Band; Deep Blues Sea

Early Bird tickets are only £25.00 and can be purchased online here

Tel: 01472 349 222