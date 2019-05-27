Support act for Ronan Keating at Castle Howard announced

The support acts for Ronan Keating's concert at Castle Howard later this year will be The Wandering Hearts.

Harmony-laden Americana band The Wandering Hearts burst on to the music scene last year with their debut album Wild Science. 2018 has a whirlwind year, as they delighted to receive the coveted Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award at the UK Americana Awards before heading out on a sold-out album tour.

After being personally invited to the US by music legend Marty Stuart, The Wandering Hearts became the first UK band to debut at two of the most prestigious venues in Nashville – The Ryman Auditorium and The Grand Ole Opry – in the same week.

Receiving a rapturous welcome and standing ovations, the band were invited back to the Opry the following week, after a trip to Memphis to support Marty Stuart at Graceland – live recordings from this show feature on the Deluxe album.

Mark Harrison, director at LPH Concerts and Events said: “We have seen a huge demand for tickets since they went on sale and now The Wandering Hearts been added to the line-up, I have no doubt that the last tickets will sell like hot cakes.”

Special guest singer/songwriter Katie Kittermaster will open the summer concert on Sunday August 4.

Tickets for Ronan Keating, and his supporting acts, at Castle Howard are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.castlehoward.co.uk or www.lphconcerts.co.uk