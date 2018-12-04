Stuck for Christmas gift ideas? Greggs has the answer

High street baker Greggs is launching its own limited edition Christmas gift range and free wrapping service.

The renowned festive bake made its return a few weeks ago, and Greggs is now preparing to launch a new gift range and free wrapping service.

Christmas gift ideas from Greggs

The popular bakery wrap your gifts in bespoke festive bake wrapping paper for free at certain stores across the country.

The exclusive gift wrapping service launches in five Greggs shops nationwide from 11 until 13 December, between 4pm and 8pm.

The Greggs elves will be on hand to wrap presents for free in bespoke Greggs wrapping paper with a festive bake design in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle and Glasgow.

While customers are waiting, they can sit back and relax and enjoy complimentary glass of mulled wine.

“Fitting everything in at Christmas can be a struggle, and we wanted to help our customers lighten the load,” said Hannah Squirrell, Customer Director at Greggs.

The Greggs gift range

Greggs is also launching a limited edition gift range in selected stores, which will include the first ever Greggs Christmas jumper, doughnut socks, sausage roll phone cases, and other festive presents.

The full Greggs Christmas gift range includes:

Greggs Christmas jumper – £18.00

Sausage roll or doughnut socks – £4.00

Sausage roll umbrella – £10.00

Sausage roll phone case (suitable for Apple and Android top five devices) – £10.00

Greggs pin badges (set of 5) – £6.50

Reusable cup – £3.00

High Roller Greggs gift card (minimum £50 load) – £50.00

Greggs Christmas cards (set of 8) – £4.00