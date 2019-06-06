Stepping Out at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre - first picture

Richard Harris’s much-loved comedy Stepping Out will have audiences dancing on air this summer at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre.

The feel-good comedy, with live music and tap dancing, will have what’s believed to be its first-ever in-the-round production, brought to the stage by the same team that created last summer’s sell-out The 39 Steps.

With a cast of ten, Stepping Out is about a group of strangers who come together every week for a tap class in the local church hall, gradually forming friendships and revealing secrets.

The cast is: Natasha Calland, Alix Dunmore, Claire Eden, Joanne Heywood, David McKechnie, Fenella Norman, Gemma Page, Sarah Pearman, Angela Phinnimore and Suzanne Procter.

Stepping Out won the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Comedy and has been seen on stage worldwide and on screen in a BAFTA-nominated movie starring Liza Minnelli, Julie Walters and Shelley Winters.

Artistic director of the Stephen Joseph Paul Robinson said: “This summer at the Stephen Joseph, things will kick off – literally – with the joy that is Stepping Out.

"With a cast of ten high-kicking, tap-dancing, hugely talented actors, you can expect laughter, drama and plenty of razzle dazzle.

Playwright Richard Harris said: "To the best of my knowledge, this is the first time the play has been performed in the round and I'm really looking forward to seeing how it works. Not that I have any doubts because if anyone knows how to do ‘in the round’, it's my new friends at the Stephen Joseph."

Stepping Out can be seen in the Round at the SJT on various dates from Thursday June 20 to Saturday August 3.

Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com

