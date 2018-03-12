Spray and display!

A huge 150m stretch of Bridlington’s park and ride site will be transformed into a giant graffiti canvas as part of this year’s Artwaves Festival.

Ten street artists from across the UK will be chosen to create a masterpiece over two days in May, in a nod to the town’s long-standing association with urban art.

Street artist Harriet Wood

The National Graffiti World Championships were held in Bridlington in the late 1980s, but the modern-day art festival is a way of getting people of all ages and abilities to get creative.

Artist Harriet Wood added: “This is the perfect opportunity to showcase some of the UK’s very best talents.

“We’re really excited that Artwaves is hosting this street art and graffiti jam. We’re celebrating homegrown UK graffiti and street artists who are internationally recognised and bringing some added colour to the seaside.”

Festival director Lauren Frost added: ‘I am thrilled to see the shape and development our street art strand has taken, it is incredibly important to present a diverse range of art forms at ArtWaves and cater for as many people as we can.

“The Paint Jam is set to be a fantastic addition to the existing programme and a huge expansion from what has come before it.”

The festival is currently seeking to recruit the commissioned artists who will each receive a stock of paint to create their pieces. For more information on this and details of how to apply please visit the festival website at bridspa.com/artwaves