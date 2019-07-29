Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp hosts 80s hit party at Pavilion - early bird tickets on sale

Actor, TV personality and Spandau Ballet legend Martin Kemp is set to host an 80s party at Whitby Pavilion early next year.

Since his role in the global success of Spandau Ballet, Martin Kemp has gone on to have a truly distinguished career and will bring his Back To The 80s DJ Party to the Pavilion’s Northern Lights Suite on Friday March 6

Get up close like never before as Martin trades his bass for the decks and spins the biggest and best hits from the 1980s.

From playing lead roles in likes of The Krays and Eastenders, and more recently on Channel 4`s Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls and now starring, with his son Roman, in Celebrity Gogglebox, it’s fair to say that he shares his never ending talent with everyone,

As well as his roles in TV, Martin traded the small screen for the stage, appearing as The Childcatcher in the UK and Ireland tour of the musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and starred as Captain Hook in Peter Pan - the World's Biggest Pantomime at the Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham alongside Bradley Walsh as Smee.

Whatever your tastes, Martin Kemp is a man of many talents and one of the 80s biggest heart-throbs - prepare to enjoy a night of solid gold at the biggest 80s night to hit Whitby ever.

Early bird tickets priced at £16 (plus booking fee) are now on sale via the Whitby Pavilion box office: 01947 458899 or visiting www.whitbypavilion.co.uk