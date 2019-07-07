Songs and variety acts make for perfect family entertainment at Scarborough Spa

The curtain has gone up on the annual summer show – Musicals Meets Variety – has opened at Scarborough Spa.

There are changes from last year – Linda Newport has stepped away from being a member of the song and dance team but does still direct.

Added to the bill are ventriloquist Andy Greaves, magician Mark James, juggler and entertainer Tommy J plus fun and laughter with Safire.

The quintet of singers and dancers are Holly Charlton, Luke Wilby, Zoe Wright, Edward Leigh and Lauren Blanchard.

They open with a medley of songs by Barry Manilow and end the show with anthems from Rock of Ages – and barely stop for breath on the two-hour show.

The programme is packed full of songs from the shows and movies.

Manilow’s Could it Be Magic, Mandy, I Write the Songs and American Bandstand stood shoulder with shoulder Queen’s We Will Rock You, It’s A King of Magic and Bohemian Rhapsody.

The range of tunes on offer stretched from a medley of songs from Burt Bacharach’s back catalogue to standards from musical theatre including a selection from My Fair Lady.

No self-respecting directors and producers would leave out the Greatest Showman – and here it is represented by A Million Dreams and the title song.

The first half is closed by a cockney medley – a personal favourite – I Could Have Danced All Night, the Street Where You Live, Wouldn’t it Be Loverly and Get me to the Church on Time from My Fair Lady.

That was followed by Leaning on a Lamp from Me and My Girl and Flash, Bang, Wallop! from Half a Sixpence.

The second opening segment shimmers and glitters as the singers smooth their way through Bacharach’s Say A Little Prayer, Walk On By and Arthur’s Theme – (When you get lost between the moon and New York City.

The curtain comes down to music from Rock of Ages including I Want to Know What Love is and Don't Stop Believin.

It’s an eclectic mix of music – with each segment appropriately dressed – from leg warmers and ra-ra skits to pearly king and queen blazers and caps.

Comedian-ventriloquist Andy Greaves and magician Mark James both had solo spots in both halves of the show.

Greaves jokes come straight from ‘the old ones are the best’ comedy book – but nonetheless hitting the spot for a family audience .

His grandad and grandma characters went down a storm but he saved the best for last – Lewis who is a cross between Orville and Emu, bad-tempered, self-aware and mischievous.

Mark James is from the mind-boggling ‘how does he do that’ side of magic rather than sleight of hand. He amazes with his talent for mathematics – Carol Vorderman eat you heart out – and ‘mind-reading’.

Musical Meets Variety is unashamedly cheesy, happy, upbeat, fun and funny.

It sparkles with sequins and glitters with good humour.

The audience are positively encouraged to sing-along in a show which offers family entertainment that can be enjoyed by grandchildren and grandparents alike.

It runs from each Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday until September 7, daily at 8pm.

On Wednesdays and Thursdays juggler Tommy J and Safire on the bill.

Andy Greaves and Mark James are on Saturdays.

Tickets: 01723 821888 or www.scarboroughspa.co.uk

One child goes free with an adult paying full price. Extra child, £10