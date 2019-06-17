Sir Michael Parkinson heads to Scarborough Spa with his An Evening With ... show

TV Legend Sir Michael Parkinson will bring his An Evening with… show to Scarborough Spa next year.

An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson on Wednesday February12 will celebrate the life and career of a man who has interviewed more than 2,000 of the most important cultural figures of the 20th and 21st centuries.

In conversation with his son Mike and showing highlights from the Parkinson archive, and is a unique opportunity to get an intimate, entertaining and informative look at his remarkable journey from a pit village in Yorkshire to the top of those famous stairs whilst reliving the best moments from a show that for many defined their Saturday night.

Tickets for An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson will go on sale on Friday June 21 at 10am from Scarborough Spa’s box office: 01723 821888 and via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk

