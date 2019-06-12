Series of World War Two plays performed to mark Armed Forces Day

Celebrate Armed Forces Day with a collection of play readings and songs from Scarborough-based theatre company Beach Hut.

.In that 40s Mood is the latest round of Script Hut Saturday short play-readings, which will take place in Scarborough Library and Information Centre on Saturday June 29 at 7.30pm.

Alternatively you can also enjoy the performance during the day as part of Scarborough Library’s free Armed Forces Day event from noon.

The production comprises stories and songs about the home front, the jungle, London during the Blitz, evacuees, espionage, Japan, Normandy and the North Sea.

The rehearsed readings of seven original plays by local up-and-coming writers have been developed through Beach Hut Theatre Company’s fortnightly Script Hut writing workshops under Alison Watt.

Inspired by Armed Forces Day and in particular, events and characters from the Second World War, each play will be performed as script-in-hand readings. There will also be songs and music from the 40s performed by Josephine Pimm and Georgie Samuels.

The plays can be seen in the Small Room at Scarborough Library in a specially constructed 40s themed auditorium. Tickets are £5. The show lasts for one hour.

Artistic Director at Beach Hut Theatre Company, Alison Watt said, ‘The writers were asked to create original plays with a storyline and structure that would fit into a five-minute time frame. They have written some poignant, thought provoking and entertaining pieces that complement the themes of Armed Forces Day and capture that 40s mood very effectively.’

The In that 40s Mood plays are Last House by Jason Mullen, Services Calling by Dean Noon, The Monster in The Woods by Stuart Larner, Far from Home by Paul Spencer, Hiroshima and Nagasaki – The Musical by John Tunaley and The Dunkirk Spirit by Sue Wilkinson. The plays are directed by Kate Woodward-Hay and John Pattison.