Sequel to Menopause the Musical tours to Scarborough Spa - tickets on sale now

The sequel to hit show Menopause the Musical will visit Scarborough Spa next year.

After a sold out show earlier this year, the new show Cruising through Menopause will bring back the laughs back to the Spa’s Grand Hall on Thursday February 27.

In Menopause the Musical 2 we fast forward five years to catch up with the same four ladies as they set off on the high seas for tales of life, love and loss.

Hot flushes, night sweats, mood swings, memory lapses, weight gain - these are a few of our favourite menopausal things.

Cruising Through Menopause is a hilarious, heartfelt, reassuring and unflinching look at the joys of menopause and friendship.

When your life is a bumpy ride full of twists and turns it's hard to find true friends but step on board and you'll be taken on a trip of self-discovery, love and friendship, all backed by a soundtrack of toe-tapping parodied hits.

For these four ladies the menopause was not the beginning of the end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where love conquers, and friendships never fail.

The all-star cast for the show will be announced shortly.

Tickets are now on sale from Scarborough Spa’s Box Office 01723 821888 or via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk