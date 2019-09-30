Scarborough Symphony Orchestra reveals its new season - tickets on sale

Scarborough Symphony Orchestra marks its 70th birthday this year with a new season of concerts featuring the best of young talent from Britain, plus an internationally-acclaimed pianist and a trombonist from the Royal Opera House.

The programme of four concerts highlights favourite works by Chopin, Sibelius, Rachmaninov and Britten in a line-up of music to appeal to all ages and tastes. There is also the world premiere of Carl Russell’s Windrush Suite, specially commissioned by the orchestra to showcase its brass and percussion sections.

“This is a big birthday for the orchestra and we intend to celebrate in style with our audience,” said conductor Shaun Matthew, now in his 15th year with the orchestra. “We have not only the best of music on offer but also attracted great soloists, who are all among the top performers in the country, to play with us.”

Two former finalists from BBC’s Young Musician competition will top the bill in Scarborough next year.

Horn-player Ben Goldscheider makes a welcome return next May after a stunning performance two years ago. Since then he has gone on to make major international appearances with Daniel Barenboim and Martha Argerich and as soloist with major orchestras including the Symphony Orchestra of Berlin.

Pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason is also enjoying a successful and busy career since appearing in the BBC competition, and next July will be playing in Scarborough the most popular piano concerto in the repertoire, Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2.

Opening the season on Saturday November 23 is Belarus-born pianist Maya Irgalina, who returns to Scarborough for her second appearance in a career that now includes performances across Europe and in London’s Wigmore and Barbican Halls. She will be playing Chopin’s Piano Concerto No.1.

Next February’s concert has been programmed to attract particular interest from the younger age group, with an accent on brass. It features Royal Opera House trombonist, Robert Holliday, and the newly commissioned world premiere of Carl Russell’s Windrush Suite. The concert also features one of Benjamin Britten’s best known works, The Young Persons’ Guide to the Orchestra.

The SSO is now regularly attracting audiences around 300-strong and is increasingly recognised as one of the country’s top amateur classical orchestras. All concerts take place at the Queen Street Methodist Hall starting at 7.15 pm, with a free pre-concert talk about the works featured in the concerts starting at 6.30pm.

Full details of all events and ticket information are available on the orchestra’s website www.scarborough-orchestra.co.uk