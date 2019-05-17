Scarborough stage phenomenon Woman in Black back on tour

Join the millions of theatre goers worldwide who have experience what the Daily Telegraph described as, ‘the most brilliantly effective spine-chiller you will ever encounter’.

Continuing its record-breaking run at the Fortune Theatre in London’s West End, The Woman in Black now embarks on a major UK tour, arriving at Hull New Theatre in April next year.

Scarborough born and educated author Susan Hill’s acclaimed ghost story comes dramatically alive in Stephen Mallatratt’s ingenious stage adaptation.

That began life in the bar as the Christmas show for the Stephen Joseph Theatre in 1987 and has gone on to become a world-wide hit,

A lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over him and his family by the spectre of a Woman in Black engages a sceptical young actor to help him tell his terrifying story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul.

It all begins innocently enough, but then, as they reach further into his darkest memories, they find themselves caught up in a world of eerie marshes and moaning winds.

This gripping production, directed by Robin Herford, is a brilliantly successful study in atmosphere, illusion and controlled horror.

The Woman in Black is at Hull New Theatre from April April to April 18.

Tickets are on sale now.

Call 01482 300 306 or visit www.hulltheatres.co.uk to book online.