Scarborough Spa Orchestra announces New Year's Day concert - tickets on sale

Tickets have gone on sale for Scarborough Spa Orchestra's New Year's Day concert in the Grand Hall.

The musicians will play a programme of favourite waltzes and polkas composed by Johann Strauss, his family, and other composers who found Vienna to be their City of Dreams.

At the end of the summer season, the members of the Spa Orchestra leave Scarborough to play in the UK’s major orchestras in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Leeds. But the magnet of the Spa and an audience of more than a 1,000 is too great to resist, and they will all return to the Grand Hall to join director Paul Laidlaw for this great musical celebration of the New Year.

In a tradition which began in Vienna many orchestras throughout the world will be playing the great tunes of the Strauss family and friends, and the Spa Orchestra is proud to be a part of this world-wide event.

The Scarborough audience can expect to enjoy some of the great waltzes of Vienna, including, of course, the ever-popular Blue Danube. Lively polkas such as Thunder and Lightning will keep the orchestra and audience alike on their toes.

Vienna’s other great musical son Franz Lehar will be represented by his Gold and Silver Waltz and a selection of the evergreen tunes from The Merry Widow. A surprise item has been added to the programme in a new arrangement by Paul Laidlaw.

After all the excesses and partying of Christmas and New Year’s Eve, what better way to relax than an afternoon listening to some of the world’s great tunes and light music played in the magnificent surroundings of the Grand Hall by the legendary Scarborough Spa Orchestra.

The concert begins at 3pm, and tickets, as ever, will be in great demand.

Tickets for ‘Spa Orchestra New Year's Day Concert 2020: A Viennese Whirl are on sale now priced at £14, £13 for concessions.

Tickets are available from www.scarboroughspa.co.uk or via the Scarborough Spa Box Office on 01723 821888.