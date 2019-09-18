Scarborough's Beach Hut Theatre Company hosts a set of new play readings with the theme Fit for Something

Dotty Swiss inventors, pole-dancing, workplace aerobics, football families and salsa by the sea are some of the themes in the latest round of plays - For For Something - from Beach Hut Theatre Company writers.

The script-in-hand rehearsed readings of five original plays by local up-and-coming writers have been developed through Beach Hut Theatre Company’s fortnightly Script Hut writing workshops.

Alison Watt, an award-winning dramaturg, leads all of the workshops and helps writers to develop their work.

Associate director at Beach Hut John Pattison said: “Following National Fitness day, Fit for Something explores themes of exercise and sport in a light-hearted way.

“Our Script Hut Saturday rehearsed readings are now taking place at 7pm in the Small Room which provides a more up-close and intimate space to enjoy the plays.”

The short plays which will be performed only once are:

Thin End of the Pole by Elaine Brookes

To See or Not to See by Stuart Larner

Fit for Work by Jason Mullen

A Seaside Salsa by Jo Reed

Mr December by Sue Wilkinson

The plays are directed by Kate Woodward-Hay, John Pattison and Michelle Watts.

Fit For Something has been conceived and produced by Alison Watt, artistic director at Beach Hut Theatre Company. Alison has written for Soho Theatre, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Hull Truck and EastEnders.

Writing with John Pattison, associate director and musical director at Beach Hut Theatre Company, they have produced the musicals Summer’s Edge, SnOwQuEeN and The Tenants of Wuthering Eyre.

Their most recent musical The Curse of the Smuggler’s Run.

Fit for Something is on at Scarborough Library on Saturday September 28 at 7pm.

Tickets are £5 on door