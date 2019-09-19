Scarborough pianist and arranger Dave Clegg joined by friends at jazz club

Scarborough Jazz Club welcomes back Dave Clegg and Friends, now firmly on the list of regulars at the club, on Wednesday October 2.

This is a seven-piece outfit with a big band sound playing Dave’s arrangements of big band classics from Count Basie, Buddy Rich and other along with modern jazz standards.

Dave, a local pianist/arranger with a lifetime of playing experience, has bought together a team comprising Ralph Alder, Steve Whitehead, saxes, Nigel Blenkiron, trumpet, Tony Turner, trombone, Bob Walker, bass, and Dave Pinkney, drums.

For this gig they are also joined by singer/songwriter Gracie Falls, making her debut at the club

. Gracie will recreate the songs of Billie Holiday, Peggy Lee, Ella Fitzgerald and more classics.

Doors open at 8pm and music begins at 8.45pm. Admission £5 on the door.