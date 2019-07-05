Rock the Priory - music by the Beatles, Queen, the Monkees and Status Quo performed at church

The Priory Church, Bridlington, will be transformed into a rock venue, as East Yorkshire-based Remarkable Arts takes over the ancient church, in an event supported by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Rock the Priory follows on from the success of the group’s sold out nights at the venue over the last two years – and this year promises to be even more spectacular.

Headlining the event is the Remarkable Rock Choir – with more than 180 members from Bridlington, Beverley and Scarborough.

They'll be performing music from across the eras and genres of rock, with music by The Beatles, Oasis, Queen, Fleetwood Mac, Coldplay, Blur, Pulp, The Monkees, The Verve, Status Quo – and much more.

All the music on the night will be accompanied by the house band of professional musicians.

Choir director, Mark Howley, said: "From the soaring harmonies of Fix You, through to the driving energy of Don't Stop Me Now - we'll take you on a fun, passionate and energetic journey through some of the best rock music ever written. From the 60s through to the present day, we've something for everyone and we promise a great night that'll have you tapping your feet and singing along."

The concert starts at 7pm on Saturday July 20.

Tickets are£5 – under 16s are free and can turn up on the door.

Tickets are available from the Priory Church shop Bridlington, the Bridlington Spa Theatre Box office: 01262 678258and online at bridspa.com