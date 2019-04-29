Rock heroes Thunder to play intimate gig at Spa

They usually headline arenas and festivals, but this autumn, British rock band Thunder will celebrate their 30th anniversary with a series of up-close-and-personal shows for their fans.

The 16-date Unplugged and Unscripted tour, which calls into Scarborough Spa’s Theatre on Friday October 25 will see founding member Danny Bowes and guitarist Luke Morley talk through the highs and lows of life in Britain’s most popular rock band.

The band will punctuate their unscripted conversation with host Mick Wall by playing acoustic versions of fan favourites giving fans the chance to see them as they’ve never been seen before.

Tickets via Scarborough Spa’s box office on: 01723 821888 and website: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk