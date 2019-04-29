Revival of British musical The Hired Man comes to Hull Truck

Hull Truck Theatre and Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch, in association with Oldham Coliseum Theatre, are presenting a revival of The Hired Man.

Based on the stirring novel by Melvyn Bragg first published in 1969, The Hired Man was turned into a musical in 1984.

The production features a superb score of rousing foot-stomping rhythms and soaring choruses by the award-winning composer Howard Goodall.

The cast includes Jon Bonner, Lloyd Gorman, Oliver Hembrough, TJ Holmes, Lucy Keirl, Lara Lewis, Sufia Manya, Samuel Martin, Lauryn Redding, Tom Self and James William-Pattison.

The Hired Man is directed by the Queen’s theatre’s artistic director Douglas Rintoul, with design by Jean Chan, musical director Ben Goddard, movement by Jane Gibson, lighting design by Prema Mehta and sound design by Chris Murray.

The production opened at the Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch at the weekend where it will run until May 18. It plays at Hull Truck Theatre between May 23 and June 15 and will then transfer to Oldham Coliseum Theatre from June 20 to July 6

Howard Goodall said: “I am absolutely thrilled about this revival: three brilliant regional theatres, a wonderful creative team and a chance for a new generation of theatre-goers to see this piece that Melvyn Bragg and I first put in front of an audience 35 years ago.”

Mark Babych,artistic director at Hull Truck Theatre, said: “We are very excited to bring the best British musical in 40 years to Hull and it’s been an absolute pleasure collaborating with these two terrific theatres to revive this epic and heroic tale of love, betrayal and loyalty.”

To book tickets for The Hired Man call the box office on 01482 323638 or book on line here