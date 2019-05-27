Poet James Nash is special guest of writers' group

Bridlington Writers Group are hosting a special event when poet James Nash will come to talk to the group.

Although James specialises in poetry, he will be leading a discussion on writing in general.

James has a huge amount of expertise in running writing workshops and is a literary host working at many festivals across the country.

He has also edited many collections of young people’s writing, as well as adult work, with his most recent being Fourteen Festive Sonnets for the excellent Candlestick Press.

He is a performer of his own work and that of others, and also teaches spoken word performance skills. He is also involved in the East Riding Festival of Words.

As with all Bridlington Writers Group meetings, the session is free and open to all.

The meeting is on Monday June 3 at 10.30am and will be held in the community space, on the first floor - next to the local studies library – at Bridlington Central Library.