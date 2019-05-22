Peppa Pig is coming to Bridlington Spa

One of children's TV's biggest names is coming to Bridlington - for two days of family fun

Peppa Pig’s Best Day Ever is a brand new live show based on the much-loved animated TV series and is going on a huge tour which will see it stop off in East Yorkshire on Wednesday, May 6 and Thursday, May 7.

Get ready for a road-trip full of fun adventures. From castles to caves, dragons to dinosaurs and ice-creams to muddy puddles – there is something for all of the family and their friends to enjoy, including Miss Rabbit, Mr Bull, Suzy Sheep, Gerald Giraffe and more!

This will be the sixth Peppa Pig Live, which have been enjoyed by over 1.5 million people in the UK alone, and celebrates the 10th anniversary of the first stage show.

Tickets now on sale via www.bridspa.com, via the box office, by calling 678258 or in person.

There will be two shows on the Wednesday and three on the Thursday. Tickets range from £11 to £21.