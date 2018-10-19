Peaky Blinders fans...this Bridlington pub is hosting a theme night about the show

It's one of the biggest shows on British TV in recent years.

Now, an award-winning pub in Bridlington's Old Town is holding a 1920s night to celebrate the style and success of Peaky Blinders.

The Board Inn in Bridlington

The retro feel of the Board Inn in High Street, which made it into the Good Beer Guide for the first time this year, is the perfect venue for the nostalgic event.

Manager Mark Pennington said: "We want people to come dressed up in period costume and there will be prizes for the best dressed man and woman.

"We've got a Peaky Blinders cask ale, a Peaky Blinders gin and a Peaky Blinders spiced rum and we'll decorate the pub.

"We tried to get a 1920s and 30s singer but couldn't find one, so we have got an Irish duo instead because the show has Irish links, and we'll be playing 30s music in the Tap Room."

Admission is free and the event is being held on Saturday, November 10, with the live music starting at 9pm.