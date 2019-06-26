Packed programme of July concerts at Sewerby Hall’s Orangery

July at the Orangery at Sewerby Hall and Gardens will see a popular selection of concerts to entertain audiences.

The Headlanders will perform popular folk, pop and country ballads on Thursday, July 11 at 2pm.

There will, on Sunday, July 14 at 2pm, be something for everyone to enjoy with the West Yorkshire Brass Band.

Catherine Leonard is a London-based pianist who studied music at King’s College, London and piano at the Royal Academy of Music. She will perform a recital on Thursday, 18 July at 2pm.

Helen Drewery, a freelance classical pianist, church organist, composer and piano teacher will perform on Thursday, July 25 at 2pm.

Visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk for more information about the concerts.