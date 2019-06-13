Packed programme of concerts at Sewerby Hall

An exciting programme of concerts has been planned in the popular Orangery at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

Today (Thursday, June 13)East Yorkshire native Robert Markham will perform well-loved works from the classical and romantic piano repertoire at 2pm.

On Sunday (June 16) The Doncaster Wheatsheaf Singers, an all-female choir who are renowned across the north of England for their quality, will be performing at 2pm.

On Thursday, June 20 at 2pm, the Thorne and District Male Voice Choir will entertain with light hearted songs, old and new, traditional and modern – singing for pleasure.

Sax Forte, a York-based saxophone quartet, will provide their excellent repertoire of classical, jazz standards on Sunday, June 27 at 2pm.