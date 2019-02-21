Orchid festival set to bloom

Burton Agnes will be filled with 200 orchids next month.

March 2 and 3 will see the Elizabethan Great Hall and its adjoining rooms filled with the exotic blooms.

Simon Cunliffe-Lister, who lives at Burton Agnes, said: “The look of an orchid can range from simple and elegant to many-petalled and exotic.

“We decorate our home with elegant orchid blooms year-round as they’re extravagantly beautiful and flower for months at a time.

“I do hope that our Orchid Festival, where our home is alive with the colour and scent of orchids, brings joy and inspiration.”

During the weekend visitors can choose competitively priced plants from a broad selection chosen for sale. Orchid expert Ray Creek will be on hand to answer questions.