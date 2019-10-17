Opera company returns to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre with English version of Donizetti favourite

Olivier Award-winning OperaUpClose returns to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month with its new English version of Donizetti’s Mary, Queen of Scots also known as Maria Stuarda.

The company, which aims to bring opera to everyone, made its first visit to the Scarborough theatre in March with its sell-out production of La bohème.

This new production invites audiences to discover a new angle on one of the most popular periods of British history. Mary, Queen of Scots and Queen Elizabeth I go head-to-head, culminating in a fictitious meeting between the rival queens, which sizzles with vocal fireworks.

Performed in a new orchestration by Paul McKenzie for six singers accompanied by piano, violin and clarinet, and a new English libretto by Robin Norton-Hale, this critically-acclaimed production provides insight into one of the most compelling periods of British history, as well as current tensions.

Flora McIntosh plays Mary Stuart and Philippa Boyle is Queen Elizabeth I, with other parts played by Cliff Zammit Stevens, Jan Capinski, Julian Debreuil and Emma Watkinson.

The musicians are Paul McKenzie, piano, Stefano d’Ermenegildo, violin, and Sarah Douglas, clarinet.

OperaUpClose exists to produce high quality productions, opening up what opera can be by producing opera for everyone, with compelling storytelling and high production values and by being innovative, professional and ambitious. They are an associate company of Soho Theatre and tour their operas nationally and internationally to great acclaim.

Mary, Queen of Scots can be seen in the Round on Monday November 18 and Tuesday November 19 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com