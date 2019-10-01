Once Upon a Princess promises half-term treat at Bridlington Spa

The ultimate pop princess party Once Upon A Princess is out on the road for its first UK tour and comes to Bridlington Spa this half term.

Get ready to wish upon a star and see your favourite storybook princesses perform some of the most popular movie musical songs and chart-topping hits in this sing-a-long celebration.

The books in the Fairyland library have got muddled up and magic maker Fairy Muddled needs your help to put the pages back in the right books. Join her as she follows the clues to discover which princess will marry the handsome prince.

Once Upon A Princess, now in its third sparkling year, continues to entertain, inspire and captivate little princes and princesses with its toe-tapping, dance in the aisles set list.

Starring Ally Cox in the role of Fairy Muddled this enchanting production features songs from Olly Murs, Cher, Michael Buble, Dolly Parton, Jess Glynne, The Greatest Showman and more plus West End and Broadway numbers from Shrek, Hairspray, Footloose, Annie and The Wiz.

Tickets are on sale now for the Bridlington performances on Sunday October 27 http://www.bridpsa.comat 11am and 3pm - for more information visit www.bridpsa.com or call the ticket office on 01262 678258.