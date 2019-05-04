New tour dates for Jack Savoretti - plus watch video of latest single

Jack Savoretti has released the video for the soulful Love Is On The Lin’, taken from his acclaimed UK number 1 album Singing to Strangers.

The album, which went Silver in its first month of release, is set to become his third consecutive Gold certified album. As well as the announcement of seven additional UK winter dates, Jack also heads out on a UK headline tour.

Watch ‘Love Is On The Line’ HERE

Directed and produced by Emiliano Bechi Gabrielli, the vintage-inspired video follows Jack on his Italian tour, showcasing beautiful moments across the dates.

Produced by Cam Blackwood, and co-written by Jack, Love Is On The Line is one of many album highlights and follows previous incredible singles Candlelight and What More Can I Do?

Speaking of the track Jack explains, “The idea was to write over string parts rather than the other way round.” He continues. “Melodically strings can give you the courage to go somewhere vocally you might not otherwise go. They give it gravitas.”

Tour dates:

Tuesday November 19: MANCHESTER, Bridgewater Hall

Tickets: 0161 907 9000 or on line here

Friday November 22: HULL, Bonus Arena

Tickets: 01482 456220 or on line here

