New series of cinema streamings at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre - includes Andre Rieu concert and The Handmaid's Tale author Margaret Atwood

A programme of cinema streamings including ballet, opera and drama has been announced by Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre.

They are:

Margaret Atwood: Live in Cinemas: an evening in conversation with the author of The Handmaid's Tale: Tuesday September 10

NT Live: Fleabag: Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the hilarious, award-winning, one-woman show that inspired the BBC’s hit TV series: Thursday September 12

NT Live: One Man, Two Guvnors (encore): The hit comedy starring James Corden returns to cinemas to mark National Theatre Live’s 10th birthday: Thursday September 26

ROH Delayed Live: Don Giovanni: Kasper Holten’s visually striking production accentuates the beauty and invention of Mozart’s dazzling tragicomedy: Monday October 21

ROH Live: Don Pasquale: Bryn Terfel heads a star cast for this new production of Donizetti’s comedy of domestic drama across two generations: Thursday October 24

ROH Live: Concerto/Enigma Variations/Raymonda Act III: From The Royal Ballet’s classical origins to the homegrown choreographers who put British ballet on the world stage: Tuesday November 5

NT Live: Hansard: A witty and devastating portrait of the governing class, directed by Simon Godwin: Thursday November 7

West End Live: 42nd Street: the recent revival directed by the musical's late co-book writer Mark Bramble, who died in February: Sunday November 10 and Tuesday November 12

NT Live: A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Gwendoline Christie as Titania in a dream world of flying fairies, contagious fogs and moonlight revels: Thursday November 14

NT Live: Present Laughter: Andrew Scott stars in a giddy and surprisingly modern reflection on fame, desire and loneliness: Thursday November 28

ROH Delayed Live: Coppelia: A classic returns to The Royal Ballet with Ninette de Valois’ charming and funny ballet: Friday December 13

ROH Captured Live: The Nutcracker: Recorded in 2016, this special performance celebrated Peter Wright's 90th birthday, and will be broadcast with new features: Thursday December 19

André Rieu: 70 Years Young: André Rieu is celebrating a landmark birthday and is inviting cinema audiences all over the world to his party: Saturday January 4 and Sunday January 5

ROH Live: The Sleeping Beauty: Journey into an enchanted world in this landmark production of Petipa’s classic ballet, to Tchaikovsky's glorious music: Thursday January 16

ROH Live: La boheme: Puccini’s music and Richard Jones’s production capture the joy and heartache of young love in Paris: Wednesday January 29

ROH Live: Marston and Scarlett: Two world premieres with Cathy Marston's first work on the Main Stage and a new work by Artist in Residence Liam Scarlett: Tuesday February 25

ROH Delayed Live: Fidelio: Antonio Pappano conducts Lise Davidsen and Jonas Kaufmann in a new production of Beethoven's only opera: Tuesday March 24

ROH Live: Swan Lake: The Royal Ballet revives for the first time the recent new production of Tchaikovsky’s magnificent classical ballet: Wednesday April 1

ROH Delayed Live: Cavalleria Rusticana/Pagliacci: Damiano Michieletto’s Olivier Award-winning production of Mascagni and Leoncavallo’s one-act operas: Tuesday April 28

ROH Live: The Dante Project: Wayne McGregor collaborates with an award-winning team to bring us closer to Dante's vision: Thursday May 28

ROH Live: Elektra: Strauss’s thrilling and audacious adaptation of Greek tragedy receives a new staging by director Christof Loy: Thursday June 18

Streamings – often live, occasionally 'delayed' – see shows from some of the UK's top theatre companies, including the National Theatre, the Royal Opera House and the RSC, sent live from the venue to cinema screens around the world. Particularly popular shows can receive an 'encore' – another showing months, or even years, later.

Tickets for all the streamings are £17 (except One Man, Two Guvnors, 42nd Street, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Present Laughter and The Nutcracker, which are £12) and are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com