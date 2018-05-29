New guide puts Bridlington on the artistic map

Thousands of copies have been printed of a new guide promoting Bridlington as a destination for art-lovers.

The free map includes details of six galleries, two studios and a cafe which showcases a selection of art, and was produced thanks to a £300 grant from Bridlington Town Council.

Rebecca Folds from Bridlington Contemporary Gallery said: “We hope to have the 15,000 copies we have produced circulated to Tourist Information Offices, galleries and other interested venues throughout the region, within the next eight weeks.

“We have many wonderful artists and galleries in the town and our aim is to promote Bridlington as a destination for art lovers and buyers.

“Without the co-operation and support of artists, galleries and the town council this would not have been possible.”

The first copies were handed out at the ArtWaves Festival at Bridlingtion Spa earlier this month, and there is also an electronic version which can be downloaded.

It was officially launched at a ceremony at Bridlington Tourist Information Centre on Tuesday morning.