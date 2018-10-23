New gin bar is just the tonic for Bridlington town centre

This is one Dog House you wouldn't mind finding yourself in



That’s the name of a new bar which has opened in Bridlington, the latest independent business to open in the town centre.



Owner Simon Swift said: “We specialise in gins and have 65 different ones in stock, but we also have a vast selection of rums, vodkas and whiskies.



“It’s all about the experience. We have live music every Friday and Saturday night, and we make sure the drins are served with the correct tonic and the correct garnish.



“We are not about cheap house doubles of £1.50 pints of beer. We are not about coming out and getting drunk. We want people to feel safe.



“There are people who travel out of town to find bars like this. The trains to Beverley on a Saturday afternoon, and the last one back to Bridlington, are always full.”



“But we have had two fantastic weekends so far.”



The bar has created four new jobs for local people and has seen an empty building in the heart of the town centre brought back to life.



Simon said: “It’s a lovely building, it just needed some inspiration.”



Bridlington born and bred Simon has worked in the construction industry for more than 30 years.



That meant he was able to do much of the renovation work himself, but he did use local tradesman where necessary and said that is another reason to support local businesses.



“The money we earn stays in Bridlington.”