New gin bar and real ale pub on the way?

A listed building in the heart of Bridlington town centre could be converted into a new real ale and gin bar.

A planning application has been submitted to turn 17A Promenade into a ‘drinking establishment’.

Formerly a bakery, the project would create four new full-time jobs if it is given the go-ahead by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Lucy Farrington, who runs the Stackhouse bar in Hornsea, which specialises in craft beers and real ales, has applied to open the new bar in the Grade II listed premises.

The planning application statement says: “The Stackhouse Bar concept is to sell non-mainstream, well-kept, quality beverages.

“There will be at least four real cask-conditioned ales, eight craft keg lines, real cider, smallbatch spirits, hand selected wines and premium soft drinks/mixers available.

“Gin will play a major part too with the emphasis on quality ingredients and presentation. This will help with the vision of making ‘a town centre that is altogether more attractive’.”

The Hornsea bar allows local community groups - such as a photography club, sports groups and the carnival committee - to use meeting rooms on the upper floors and this service will also be offered to Bridlington societies.