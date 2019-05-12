New film season at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph revealed - includes Rocket Man and live streamings from the West End

Biopics of Lord of the Rings writer JRR Tolkien and flamboyant rock star Elton John, a classic American musical and a classic Ealing comedy are amongst films and streamings on the cinema programme at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre in June.

Tolkien: Nicholas Hoult stars as JRR Tolkien in this film about the early life of the writer of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

Saturday June 1 at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm; Tuesday June 4 at 7.45pm; Thursday June 6 at 1.45pm.

Captured Live: Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake: Matthew Bourne’s famous all-male production comes to cinemas with a fresh look for the 21st century and is as bold and beautiful as ever.

Monday June 3 at 7pm; Tuesday June 4 at 1.45pm.

NT Delayed Live: All My Sons: Broadcast live from The Old Vic in London, Academy Award-winner Sally Field (Steel Magnolias, Brothers & Sisters) and Bill Pullman (The Sinner, Independence Day) star alongside Colin Morgan and Jenna Coleman in Arthur Miller’s blistering drama.

Thursday June 6 at 7pm.

West Side Story: Bernstein and Sondheim’s classic musical version of Romeo and Juliet, with the Montagues and Capulets replaced by New York gangs the Jets and the Sharks.

Friday June 7 at 1.30pm (DF) and 7.45pm.

Wild Rose: Jessie Buckley turns in a career-changing performance as Rose-Lynn, a woman on a quest to become a country music star while grappling with the responsibilities of being both recently released from prison and the mother of two young children.

Saturday June 8 at 2pm (and 5pm; Monday June 10 and Wednesday June 12 at 7.45pm; Thursday June 13 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

Take That – Greatest Hits Live: Celebrating 30 incredible years, Take That bring their spectacular 2019 Greatest Hits tour to cinemas for one night only.

Saturday June 8 at 8pm.

ROH Live: Romeo and Juliet: Kenneth MacMillan's masterful choreography shows The Royal Ballet at its dramatic best.

Tuesday June 11 at 7.15pm.

Rocketman: Taron Egerton plays Elton John in this upcoming biopic, which also stars Jamie Bell and Richard Madden.

Friday June 14 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Saturday June 15 at 5pm and 8pm; Monday June 17 and Wednesday June 19 at 7.45pm; Thursday June 20 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

ENO Screen: The Pirates of Penzance: Gilbert and Sullivan’s popular comic opera, directed by Mike Leigh.

Tuesday June 18 at 7pm.

Sometimes Always Never: Bill Nighy, Sam Riley, Tim McInnerney and Jenny Agutter star in Frank Cottrell-Boyce’s comedy drama about a family driven apart by an obsession with Scrabble.

Friday June 21 at 2.45pm; Saturday June 22 at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm; Monday June 24, Tuesday June 25 and Wednesday June 26 at 7.45pm; Thursday June 27 at 1.45pm.

RSC Delayed Live: The Taming of the Shrew: Justin Audibert turns Shakespeare's fierce, energetic comedy of gender and materialism on its head to offer a fresh perspective on its portrayal of hierarchy and power.

Friday June 21 at 7pm.

NT Captured Live: Small Island: Andrea Levy’s Orange Prize-winning novel comes to life in an epic new theatre adaptation.

Thursday June 27 at 7pm.

Kind Hearts and Coronets: Alec Guinness in a hilarious study of the gentle art of murder – a 70th anniversary screening.

Friday June 28 at 1.30pm; Saturday June 29 at 2pm.

Cinema tickets for films are £7 (concessions £5); for event cinema, £12; for streamings, £17.

To book, please call the Box Office on 01723 370541 or visit the website: www.sjt.uk.com



