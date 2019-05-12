New film season at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph revealed - includes Rocket Man and live streamings from the West End

Rocket Man is included in the new season of films at the Stephen Joseph Theatre
Rocket Man is included in the new season of films at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

Biopics of Lord of the Rings writer JRR Tolkien and flamboyant rock star Elton John, a classic American musical and a classic Ealing comedy are amongst films and streamings on the cinema programme at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre in June.

Tolkien: Nicholas Hoult stars as JRR Tolkien in this film about the early life of the writer of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

Saturday June 1 at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm; Tuesday June 4 at 7.45pm; Thursday June 6 at 1.45pm.

Captured Live: Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake: Matthew Bourne’s famous all-male production comes to cinemas with a fresh look for the 21st century and is as bold and beautiful as ever.

Monday June 3 at 7pm; Tuesday June 4 at 1.45pm.

NT Delayed Live: All My Sons: Broadcast live from The Old Vic in London, Academy Award-winner Sally Field (Steel Magnolias, Brothers & Sisters) and Bill Pullman (The Sinner, Independence Day) star alongside Colin Morgan and Jenna Coleman in Arthur Miller’s blistering drama.

Thursday June 6 at 7pm.

West Side Story: Bernstein and Sondheim’s classic musical version of Romeo and Juliet, with the Montagues and Capulets replaced by New York gangs the Jets and the Sharks.

Friday June 7 at 1.30pm (DF) and 7.45pm.

Wild Rose: Jessie Buckley turns in a career-changing performance as Rose-Lynn, a woman on a quest to become a country music star while grappling with the responsibilities of being both recently released from prison and the mother of two young children.

Saturday June 8 at 2pm (and 5pm; Monday June 10 and Wednesday June 12 at 7.45pm; Thursday June 13 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

Take That – Greatest Hits Live: Celebrating 30 incredible years, Take That bring their spectacular 2019 Greatest Hits tour to cinemas for one night only.

Saturday June 8 at 8pm.

ROH Live: Romeo and Juliet: Kenneth MacMillan's masterful choreography shows The Royal Ballet at its dramatic best.

Tuesday June 11 at 7.15pm.

Rocketman: Taron Egerton plays Elton John in this upcoming biopic, which also stars Jamie Bell and Richard Madden.

Friday June 14 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Saturday June 15 at 5pm and 8pm; Monday June 17 and Wednesday June 19 at 7.45pm; Thursday June 20 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

ENO Screen: The Pirates of Penzance: Gilbert and Sullivan’s popular comic opera, directed by Mike Leigh.

Tuesday June 18 at 7pm.

Sometimes Always Never: Bill Nighy, Sam Riley, Tim McInnerney and Jenny Agutter star in Frank Cottrell-Boyce’s comedy drama about a family driven apart by an obsession with Scrabble.

Friday June 21 at 2.45pm; Saturday June 22 at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm; Monday June 24, Tuesday June 25 and Wednesday June 26 at 7.45pm; Thursday June 27 at 1.45pm.

RSC Delayed Live: The Taming of the Shrew: Justin Audibert turns Shakespeare's fierce, energetic comedy of gender and materialism on its head to offer a fresh perspective on its portrayal of hierarchy and power.

Friday June 21 at 7pm.

NT Captured Live: Small Island: Andrea Levy’s Orange Prize-winning novel comes to life in an epic new theatre adaptation.

Thursday June 27 at 7pm.

Kind Hearts and Coronets: Alec Guinness in a hilarious study of the gentle art of murder – a 70th anniversary screening.

Friday June 28 at 1.30pm; Saturday June 29 at 2pm.

Cinema tickets for films are £7 (concessions £5); for event cinema, £12; for streamings, £17.

To book, please call the Box Office on 01723 370541 or visit the website: www.sjt.uk.com

-ends-