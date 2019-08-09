New festival for the Yorkshire Wolds wants your poems

A new one-day poetry festival for the East Yorkshire Wolds is looking for poetry from local people for an open mic and a Book Collection for the event to be held in North Dalton on Saturday September 21.

“The High Wolds Poetry Festival is a free-to-all celebration of poetry for absolutely anyone of any age to share their own or other people’s work. If you live in, love or know the High Wolds of Yorkshire, come along and share your poetry with us,” said Julian F Woodford, festival director.

“This is poetry by, from and about the places and people of the Wolds but also open to anyone from out of the area to come and get involved. With harvest about wrapped up and the full moon autumn equinox looming, it should be a good day!”

Entries for the custom-designed festival book collection close on Saturday August 31 and can be sent by email to highwoldspoetry@gmail.com or by post to The Festival Director, The High Wolds Poetry Festival, East Riding Museums, Treasure House, Champney Road, Beverley, HU17 8HE.

Entries for the open mic are open until the day prior to the festival at North Dalton Village Hall, Main Street, North Dalton.

The festival, which will offer homemade local refreshments, has been developed by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s East Riding Museums Service.

Nial Adams, museums manager, said: “Poetry is for, by and about people and I’m greatly looking forward to seeing what the people of the North Wolds can do."