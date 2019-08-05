Musical Joseph gets a 21st century dance makeover as it starts major UK tour - Jamie Hensley heads cast

It’s been 40 years since Bill Kenwright’s first production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic biblical story, now the UK tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is once again one of musical theatre’s biggest hits, enjoying sell-out performances across the country.

The musical started out in 1968 as a 15-minute cantata and was the first of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musicals to be performed publicly. Bill Kenwright’s production has since been nurtured and developed to become the much-loved phenomenon it is today - the longest running touring musical of all time.

The production has been given enhanced choreography by choreographer Gary Lloyd - known for his crossover from music to theatre and as creative director with some of the world’s biggest artist’s live performances and arena tours including Sir Paul McCartney; Sir Cliff Richard; Dame Shirley Bassey; Sir Tom Jones and more recently Kelly Clarkson; Leona Lewis; Robbie Williams and Pink.

Combining Lloyd’s dynamic new material with Henry Metcalf’s original choreography for 2019 and beyond, it is intended to refresh the family favorite production while at the same time retaining its trademark style and integrity.

Retelling the Biblical story of Joseph, his eleven brothers and the coat of many colours, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is full of life and colour, and features unforgettable hit songs including Go, Go, Go Joseph, Any Dream Will Do and Close Every Door To Me.

Union J's Jaymi Hensley reprises his role as Joseph for the tour.

Lloyd said: “Bill Kenwright’s beautifully biblical production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat was the first show I ever saw at the theatre. It inspired me to pursue a career on stage, so I was beyond excited to be working with Bill and Henry to bring this 40-year family classic into the 21st century for another and future generations.”

Metcalf said: “Joseph started as an end-of-term show by two naive but brilliant 19-year-olds, and is now one of the country’s biggest musical legends. Every scene has a different musical style. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s music is always memorable, Tim Rice’s lyrics always innovative, and Bill Kenwright’s production always magical and many millions of theatre goers from ages five to 95 will testify."

Joseph is on at York Grand Opera House from October 1 to 5.

Tickets: 0844 871 3023 or atgtickets.com/york