X Factor winner coming to Bridlington

A chart-topping singer will turn his hand to acting when Madagascar – The Musical comes to Bridlington Spa later this year

Matt Terry, who won the X Factor in 2016, has announced he is joining the cast of the show, which is spending a week at the Spa in September.

He said: ‘I am so excited to be making my acting debut in the brand-new production, Madagascar – The Musical. It’s a childhood memory for all of us.

"I can’t wait to be playing the lead role of Alex and bringing him to life. Expect incredible costume, set and cast. And the music is immense.

"It will be an awesome night for everyone to enjoy. See you all there."

Matt will play the role of Alex the lion, the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York's Central Park Zoo.

He and his best friends – Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo – have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them.

Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape – with the help of some prodigious penguins – to explore the world.

Tickets are on sale now.