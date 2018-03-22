World-famous orchestra heading to Bridlington

The Hallé Orchestra is coming to Bridlington Spa this summer, presenting a concert of dance music from across the world

With everything from ballet to bossa nova, the family concert on Sunday, July 22, will take the audience on a trip around the globe.

Conducted by Jonathon Heyward, the orchestra will demonstrate how it can evoke the sophistication of the grandest theatres and ballrooms, the steamy passions of Spanish legend, riotous partying in the old Wild West, rhythms from the Jazz Age and beyond, and the everyday culture of the people, whether in old Bohemia or recent Latin-America.

CllrRichard Burton, portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture, said: “I am absolutely delighted that we have been able to secure the Halle Orchestra to come to visit Bridlington, hot on the heels of the hugely successful concert by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra last year. I know this will be another very popular event, offering a unique way for families to spend a summer afternoon!”

Tickets are available now priced £17.50 for adults; £15 for concessions; £5 for children and £40 a family from Bridlington Spa Box Office on 678258, or online at www.bridspa.com.

Pre-theatre lunch is also available at £12.50, or £8 for children.

On the previous day, Saturday, July 21, a ‘music box’ will take place which is a free session for anybody aged eight upwards - no experience necessary - to have a go with an instrument.

Community arts officer June Mitchell said: “Come and create some new music and sounds alongside musicians from the Hallé, and together you will explore the music being played at the family concert the following day.”

Although the workshop is free, booking is essential at Bridspa.com