Tonight's the night for Toby and his friends

Make sure you vote for Bridlington's Toby McTurk in tonight's Britain's Got Talent semi-final.

The 11-year-old and his band Bring It North will be performing live on ITV from 7.30pm, aiming to secure one of the last remaining places in Sunday's final.

Originally called Made Up North, the group got through the first audition in Manchester, and will be trying to impress Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, as well as millions of viewers.

From everyone at the Free Press - GOOD LUCK TOBY.