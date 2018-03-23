Sing the blues away - choir is ‘good for your health’

One of Bridlington’s biggest choirs is going to be singing the praises of a local youth club during 2018.

Coastal Voices raise money for charity at all their events and have chosen to support The Hangout for the forthcoming year.

Sue Shaw, membership secretary at Coastal Voices, said: “The aims of The Hangout are to provide a safe and secure environment for children and youths of Bridlington to go to in the evening and meet new people, learn new skills, reduce anti-social behaviour and have fun.

“All the staff are volunteers and give up their time each week to help out at the sessions. Sometimes more hours than a full time job have to be put in each

week by some to make The Hangout a success.”

There is one other main aim for the choir this year – to find more men! New members are always welcome but there is a shortage of male singers in the group.

Coastal Voices was formed in 2014 for people over 16 wanting to sing and have fun.

Sue said: “There are no scary auditions so if you enjoy singing and making new friends you would be welcome to give us a try.

“We meet for rehearsals on Monday evenings from 7pm to 9pm at Bridlington Spa.

“The musical director is Alex Weatherhill, who brings experience and skills from his time in the West End and on the touring circuit.

“All the musical arrangements are written specifically for the group with easy to follow sheet music, though you don’t need experience in reading this to join, and recorded vocals so the tunes can be practised at home as well as at rehearsals.

“People often think they can’t sing, or hold a harmony, but with Alex’s help all is possible and you can find your inner diva or divo!”

The charge per session is £5 and free taster sessions are available.

“It is well documented that singing is good for your general health and wellbeing,” added Sue.

“Without doubt, after our Monday singing sessions, we would all agree that this is true and we come away absolutely buzzing.”

At present, the group is learning new songs for this year’s show, Songs From The Silver Screen at the Spa on July 7. For details about joining the choir, email soo.shaw@live.co.uk or call 07793 112397.