PHOTOS: It's now or never for Elvis acts

Elvis was back in the building at Bridlington Spa at the weekend as it hosted its annual competition to find the best tribute act to The King.

While a huge inflatable Elvis stood at the entrance to the venue, on stage 14 singers were judged on vocal performance, physical appearance, stage presence and overall appeal - and were whittled down to seven finalists.

Redent Falzon travelled from Malta to take part.

Third place went to Redent Falzon from Malta, with Germany’s Andy King the runner-up. But the winner was Stoke-based singer Jared Lee.

Jo Clarke from Bridlington Spa said: “It really was an international event and it was great fun. It’s getting bigger every year.”