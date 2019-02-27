On The Silvery Sands song performed for first time in 100 years in Bridlington

A piece of music which may not have been performed for around 100 years was brought back to life at a show in Bridlington.



Geoff Allanach, musical director at the Spotlight Theatre, played On The Silvery Sands during a concert at the venue in West Street earlier this month.

Local historian Mike Wilson has researched the career of Herman Darewski for exhibitions at Sewerby Hall and The Treasure House in Beverley.

He had asked the audience to choose songs they would like to see as part of his set, and selected four of the suggestions. Among them was the 1910 song, written by Herman Darewski, which was suggested by Mike and Diane Wilson, who have researched the life of the man who was Bridlington Spa’s musical director in the 1920s and 1930s.

Mike said: “It is thought the piece of music has not been played or sung for a possible 100 years. However, during its performance, the audience were joining in the lyrics, about a boy and a girl on the silvery sands.”

Darewski wrote On The Silvery Sands for his wife-to-be Madge Temple, a well-known Edwardian songstress, after telling her he would make her famous. The words were written by Arthur C Findon.

After joining her in a tour of Australia during 1913, the couple returned to England to be married.

Mike said: “Geoff gave a short introduction to the playing of On The Silvery Sands, with stories of Herman Darewski’s time in Bridlington. He mentioned Darewski Dances in the 1930s when hundreds of dancers besieged the Spa to dance.

“He also talked about Herman’s biggest cake in the world, over 24 feet high, when he had arranged the marriage of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, while on another occasion Herman created the largest bouquet in the world.”

The Treasure House in Beverley features a current exhibition of Herman Darewski’s work, lasting until the end of March. Mike and Diane Wilson will be there from noon to 3pm on Saturday, to listen to old 78rpm records featuring Herman’s music.