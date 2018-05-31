New band name - but the same hopes of becoming stars

Bridlington singer Toby McTurk and his bandmates will perform in the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent tomorrow night.

He and his friends from the band Bring It North will aim to gain a place in Sunday’s finale.

The youngsters got four yes votes from the judges at their initial audition in Manchester, where they sang Electricity by Elton John.

On last Saturday’s show, millions of viewers saw the band head to London, where they discovered they had been given one of the coveted 40 spots in this week’s semi-finals, which began on Monday evening on ITV, hosted by Declan Donnelly.

Eleven-year-old Toby, a former pupil at Bay Primary School in Bridlington, now goes to Scarborough College, and he started performing with the Collette Tyler School.

A singing teacher introduced him to Oscar, from Colne in Lancashire, Harry from Nottingham, Felix from Barnsley, and Max from Darlington – and they formed Made Up North - but since they last appeared on screen, the group's name has changed to Bring It North.

Toby’s mum Lianne told the Free Press: “He likes such a variety of music.

“The boys all want to be like One Direction but he loves musical theatre, and anything from ABBA to whatever is in the charts.”