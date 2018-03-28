Music festival won’t return this summer

Bridlington’s beach music festival Tidal Waves will not be returning for a second year.

The two-day event, which showcased local bands alongside headline acts including Reverend and the Makers, The Hoosiers and Toploader, was held as part of the Hull City of Culture year.

Fans enjoy the music last year

A stage was set up on the south beach and around 4,000 music fans enjoyed the eclectic mix of performers.

But Tidal Waves is going to remain a one-off, organisers have confirmed.

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said: “After very careful consideration, we have decided that we will not be running a music festival this year.

“Last year’s event on the beach at South Cliff was greatly enjoyed by those who attended it, despite the poor weather on the Saturday, and succeeded in its aims of promoting the local music scene and bringing big names to the town.

The festival was held on Bridlington south beach

“As a principal partner we held the event to celebrate our support of Hull UK City of Culture in 2017.”

Instead of a beach music festival, the council said it will look at other events to build on the cultural legacy of the past 12 months.

The council spokesperson added: “Once again this year, Bridlington Spa will have an unrivalled programme including musicals like Flashdance with Joanne Clifton, Blood Brothers, Fame, Madgascar and a range of concerts including Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra, and events like Art Waves, our festival of visual art which, having grown in recent years, now includes a week of fringe activities in Bridlington.

“A highlight of the calendar in the town will be the Halle Orchestra presenting ‘Music of Dance’ on July 22.

“The Active Coast programme will be making its return following its huge success last year in attracting over 14,000 participants to 100 organised events and activities, ensuring fun for all, as well as significant health benefits for those taking part.

“We are determined to continue to invest in events to attract visitors to the area, and to enhance the cultural lives of our residents, through our community sport, play and arts programmes as well as our own entertainment and cultural venues.”